Photo Credit: Jewish Press

It is amazing how much of our tradition involves separation: think meat and milk, holy and mundane, separation during prayer, and many more.

It is interesting how all of the traditional areas of separation create a closer (and not separate) bond with ourCcreator.

We pray better, we eat properly, we bring more purity and spirituality to our relationships.

Separation equals closeness.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. How ironic it is that separation has a role in promoting closeness and togetherness.