{Originally posted to the author’s blog, Inspiration from Zion}

Who are these people, who dance with their book?

A book created before humanity knew what books are,

A book that is really five books, written out by hand, on one long scroll.

Every single letter must be perfect.

Written exactly the way it was always written.

Otherwise, the writing must begin anew.

These people, the Others of the world called them, the “People of the Book”

Because their book defined them, told them how to live,

How to be a people.

And gave life to the modern world.

These people, my people, dance with our book once a year.

We have a special holiday for that – to rejoice in our book.

Dancing in circles, outside, in public,

Embracing the book, like a child carried by his or her parent,

Encouraging our children to join in,

To see this moment as one of sweetness and joy as well

Because they are the ones who will make sure this Book lives on.

Joy is a simple but profound emotion.

Not one usually evoked by a book.

But this is not “a book”, it is “The Book.”

This is the book of life, of civilization, of morality and humanity.

Like life itself, this book is cyclical.

We read it every year

And when we complete it, we rejoice.

And start again, from the beginning.

Every week there is a different chapter to read.

Always in the same order.

Always at the same time of year.

Always the same and yet, different every time.

At different times in life, the same wisdom is understood differently.

We learn and take away different messages, in varying depths of comprehension.

All are good, all are of value.

It is the journey that counts, the struggle to gain in wisdom

And begin the next year, better.

The people who dance with their book are people, dancing with life.

Rejoicing in the cycle of life, growing as individuals, together as a community,

One generation to the next.