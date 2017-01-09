

Four murdered IDF officers, killed by Jerusalem Arab terrorist in truck ramming attack at Armon HaNatziv on Jan. 8, 2017

WHAT NOW?

4 more Jewish families have been destroyed due to radical Islamic terror. Our enemies are handing out sweets in celebration of the murder of 4 IDF soldiers. People are calling the terrorists ‘freedom fighters’ and the UN calls it human nature! Our soldiers were murdered as they were touring the streets of Jerusalem, the city we call our eternal capital and what our “ally” President calls “illegal”.

WHAT NOW?

The terrorist was an Israeli Arab that lives in a Jerusalem village that has produced numerous barbaric terrorists such as the one who entered Mercaz Harav Yeshiva and slaughtered Jewish kids as they studied Torah and were preparing for the Purim festivities.

This terrorist had full Israeli rights and had absolutely nothing to do with the fabricated Palestine excuse radical Muslims use to justify murdering Jews.

Did I mention he was already in Israeli jail for terrorist activity and was released. Why? Well that’s the law! 4 soldiers died for the law.

WHAT NOW?

Tomorrow the entire nation will be in tears as we lay to rest 4 beautiful children whose lives were cut short by a radical Islamic genocidal ideology.

WHAT NOW?

Of course we will survive, we always do!

We have been surviving attack after attack for over 2 millennia and the only question is, how much longer will we define our survival by how well we pick ourselves up from pogroms, holocausts, inquisitions, burning temples, massacres, wars, intifadas, shooting attacks, axe attacks, rocket attacks and of course ramming attacks. How about from now on, we do not give those who clearly seek our destruction the benefit of the doubt. How about we do not give them rights and protect them with the law are trying to murder or use to carry out their next attack.

How about we judge them as they clearly and vocally demonstrate how they want to be judged; radical genocidal, anti-semitic terrorists.

WHAT NOW?

I, like many of you reading this, am sick and tired of funerals.

Personally, I simply cannot go to military funerals any more. Every time I see the coffin draped in the Israeli flag and watch the families lose their sanity as life is ripped out from their world, I am thrown back 23 years when I buried Yehoshua. I cannot stand hearing the gun shots at funerals and neither could Yehoshua. I cannot thinking about how each one of the families will be living their own personal holocaust every day! Over and over!

Yehoshua Friedberg, my platoon mate, who was brutally murdered 23 years ago by Islamic terrorists was laid to rest forever while his murderers were released from Israeli jail, only to murder again,which they did.

WHAT NOW?

Our enemies give out sweets in celebration and we are not disappointed in the slightest bit, because we expect such behavior from them. Some say we can not allow our soldier to kill a terrorist 7 minutes after an attack lest we become just like our enemies. They actually call the IDF soldier who kills a terrorist who came to murder him, a murderer!

Funny how the left hold such a clearly bigoted opinion of our enemies by insinuating (rightfully so) that we are not as barbaric as they are and then advocate making a deal with them as if they all of a sudden believe they are part of our sane Western culture.

WHAT NOW?

Arab textbooks have no Israel on the map and we make believe that all they want is a strip of land and then there will be peace? Abbas praises spilled Jewish blood in Jerusalem and we make believe he is different than Hamas and can be a partner for Peace?

Arabs claim going back to the 67 lines is all that is needed for peace and we believe them even though between 48-67 ALL of Judea, Samaria, Golan, Gaza and all of Jerusalem was already in Arab control and they were still calling for Israel’s annihilation. In fact the PLO, was created in 1964 by Egyptian born Arafat with the goal of destroying Israel. That was 3 years before any settlement ever touched the ground!

WHAT NOW?

How about we stop buying into the false narrative of our enemies. How about we start believing again in who we are and what we are doing here. How about we realize we are part of a miraculous return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel from all 4 corners of the Earth. How about we embrace our return instead of trying to reverse the process by kicking out Jews in the name of a false sense of Peace.

How about we tell the truth and stop hesitating. We, the nation of Israel, the Jewish people, are the indigenous people of the Land of Israel. Our culture, religion and history are dependent upon this land.

The Middle East is packed withe Arab and Islamic regimes that are hundreds of times bigger than Israel. How about we stop contemplating giving in to the demands of our enemies to split this land and stop making believe that solution is based on justice, truth or even sanity.

Muslims? They occupied the entire Middle East by force. They have no religious, historical or national claim on the Land of Israel, so let’s stop making believe we owe them something.

As MK Betzalel Smotritch so eloquently put it in his plan to stop the killing. When Yehoshua entered the land of Israel, he gave the non-Jewish residents 3 choices:

1. LIVE as human beings in the Jewish homeland called Israel and enjoy all the benefits of this amazing country.

2. LEAVE and join your Arab or Muslim brothers across the Middle East or to any other country in the world you would rather be in.

3. FIGHT and meet the IDF and this time with no holds barred.

For the sake of our nation, for the safety of the Jewish people, to honor those who were murdered after numerous fabricated “peace” plans, let’s stop making believe that there is any pride in crying over dead Jews and being proud of the fact that we survived as we get up bloodied and beaten.

Let’s redefine our survival by not allowing others to beat us up or threaten us.

Let’s stop chanting NEVER AGAIN as they shoot, stab and ram us and start taking action as a unified nation and a strong country, so that they understand NEVER AGAIN is not a wish, it’s our warning and ultimatum to those who seek our destruction. Let’s start standing up for ourselves and let it be known there will be a grave price for killing a Jew. Let’s start doing whatever has to be done to make sure no more Jews die! World opinion? It went up in smoke 75 years ago!

About the Author: Ari Fuld is a sergeant in an IDF reserves elite paratroopers unit. His is the assistant director of Standing Together, an organization that supports IDF soldiers.

The author's opinion does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.

