Vol. LXVIII No. 31 5777

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

August 4, 2017 – 12 Av 5777

7:49 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:52 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:19 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Va’es’chanan

Weekly Haftara: Nachamu Nachamu (Isaiah 40:1-26)

Daf Yomi: Sanhedrin 19

Mishna Yomit: Shekalim 1:6-7

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 203:4-6

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Avadim4-6

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:59 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:56 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:28 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 4

This Sabbath is referred to as Shabbos Nachamu due to the consolation of the prophet Yeshayahu (40:1-26) which serves as its haftara.

Monday is the 15th of Av – Chamisha Asar be’Av, which our Talmud (Ta’anis 26b) refers to as a special festival that was celebrated when our holy Temple existed in Jerusalem. We do not say Tachanun (nor at Mincha on the day preceding – Sunday), but we do say Kel Erech Appayim, La’menatze’ach (between Ashrei and U’va Letziyyon). We do not say the Yehi Ratzon at the conclusion of the Torah reading.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapters 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.