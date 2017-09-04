Photo Credit: courtesy

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Shannah Game, CFP® and millennial investment specialist, discuss if millennial investors short attention span is unique to their generation, or if other investors also suffer from limited financial focus.

Shannah shares with Doug how she encourages millennials to take their retirement and financial future seriously. She offers tools that make tracking expenses and investments easier and insists that people should “know their numbers.”

Advertisement

What are the differences in the 3 types of mutual funds?

Are you familiar with all 3 types of mutual funds? Doug explains the differences in the 3 types of funds (index funds, open end funds and closed funds) and elaborates on closed end funds.

What are the pros and cons of closed end funds? What makes them a good choice for some investors, but not others?