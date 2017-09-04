Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Shannah Game, CFP® and millennial investment specialist, discuss if millennial investors short attention span is unique to their generation, or if other investors also suffer from limited financial focus.

Shannah shares with Doug how she encourages millennials to take their retirement and financial future seriously. She offers tools that make tracking expenses and investments easier and insists that people should “know their numbers.”

Advertisement

What are the differences in the 3 types of mutual funds?

Are you familiar with all 3 types of mutual funds? Doug explains the differences in the 3 types of funds (index funds, open end funds and closed funds) and elaborates on closed end funds.

What are the pros and cons of closed end funds? What makes them a good choice for some investors, but not others?

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleVictory, Not Deterrence, Will Be Israel’s Goal if War Breaks Out Again in Gaza
Next articleThe Art of Charity
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...