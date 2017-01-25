IDF Tanks Retaliate for Gaza Gunfire; Israeli Soldiers Also Fired Upon in North

Although Israel did not respond to the gunfire that emanated from Lebanon, the IDF sent backup to the northern border near Metula.



Israeli soldiers guard near the scene where an Israeli soldier was lightly wounded by a gunfire shot from the Lebanese side of Israel's northern border near Metula, on October 26, 2016.

Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90



IDF soldiers were attacked on two fronts Tuesday, raising the question of whether the gunfire was coordinated and being used a means of testing Israel’s military readiness. Both Hamas and Hezbollah have long been recipients of Iran’s military and financial generosity, in exchange for serving as the Islamic Republic’s proxies in the region.

If so, they quickly discovered no grass is growing under Israeli military boots.

IDF Armored Corps tanks attacked and destroyed a Hamas base in central Gaza on Tuesday evening in retaliation for two shooting attacks aimed at IDF soldiers by terrorists along the southern border earlier in the day.

No physical injuries were reported in the operation and all personnel returned safely to base.

The shooting attacks on the IDF took place along the southern Gaza border near Kibbutz Re’im, an Israeli agricultural community not far from the security fence.

Earlier in the day, IDF soldiers also came under fire along the northern border with Lebanon near Metula. No physical injuries were reported in the attack, either, and no damage was reported.

Additional forces were called to the site for backup.

Lebanese media, meanwhile, quoted a statement by the “combat public-relations unit” of the Hezbollah terrorist group denying it had fired at Israel. A statement by Lebanese security sources to El Nashra that conditions along the border with Israel were “calm.”

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: