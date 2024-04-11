Photo Credit: netanya.muni.il

Israel’s consistently high rankings in the Happiness Index is fascinating. Fittingly, streets across the country have names that reflect this theme. For example, Netanya has a neighborhood filled with many joyful street names, including Ha’Gila, Ha’Rina, Ha’Ditsa, Ha’Chedva, and Tsahala.

However, the fact that Israel is ranked the fifth happiest country in this most challenging year of 2024 is astonishing. How can a country that has lived in a constant state of war since its inception, and currently is at war with Iran’s proxy of terror, while at the same time being vilified and boycotted globally – including most of the so-called enlightened West – be so happy? At first glance, it doesn’t make sense.

One explanation for the source of Israel’s happiness is that, while most countries’ populations are declining, our population is expanding dramatically and will double within the next 20 to 30 years. This growth elicits a national feeling of continuity and stability.

An inspiring answer is that Israel’s definition of happiness is deeply rooted in the Prophet Isaiah’s vision of the Jewish people’s role as an “ohr lagoyim,” a light unto the nations. The fact that Israel leads the world, on a per capita basis, in scientific publications, museums, and new book publishing, and boasts an inordinate number of Nobel Prize winners, underscores this point. Living a meaningful, value-driven existence can fill one with gratification.

A practical answer focuses on Israel’s economic success, spurred by its successful high-tech industry and its advances in many other important fields. This sense of financial well-being helps create a national culture of contentment and confidence.

A spiritual explanation touches upon the religious nature of the Jewish nation. Less than a third of the Jewish population consider themselves “religious,” yet two-thirds of this population consider themselves religiously connected. This appreciation of a Higher Being endows people with a sense of purpose and infuses meaning in their lives.

An uplifting answer focuses on the unprecedented amount of Torah being learned and the religious growth occurring here. The sheer number of people learning Torah is astounding, as there are literally thousands of Judaic classes offered for people of all ages and skill levels. In addition to religious people, for whom this is a source of pride and joy, many secular Israelis derive satisfaction knowing that their grandparents’ traditions and values are enduring.

A heartening explanation for the country’s high morale is that its younger generation is bravely fighting the current war with resilience and conviction. As blogger and VC Michael Eisenberg inspiringly wrote: “Our kids taught us to take the fight to the enemies of humanity, to stand tall, to believe, to know that the future will be better in their hands.”

An intriguing reason was proposed by my dear friend Dr. Joshua Lipsitz, professor of psychology at Ben Gurion University, who in his relatively short life achieved so much. He maintained that most Israelis are more interconnected – they know each other and are concerned about each other’s welfare – than citizens of other countries. Consequently, the global crisis of loneliness and isolation, which has been labeled an epidemic by the U.S. Surgeon General, is less common in Israel. Although one may sometimes prefer to be left alone than to answer to multiple Yiddishe Mamas intruding on their goings-on, the feeling of being connected to others is a source of serenity.

One final and powerful reason focuses on many Jews’ attachment to the physical land of Israel. Living in the land of our patriarchs and matriarchs fosters a reassuring sense of being a link in the long chain of Jewish history. Furthermore, being blessed with our own country allows us to defend Jewish lives, in contrast to the thousands of years when we had no homeland to escape to nor army to protect us. After the October 7th massacre, we can and must fight back to protect our nation and bring the hostages home.

The happiness that pervades Israel is not borne of naiveté nor established in denial of the formidable challenges that confront our nation. Rather, it is based on an understanding that life in Israel, despite its hardships, is enriched with meaning and a sense of purpose and destiny.