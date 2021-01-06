Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXII No. 2 5781

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

Jan. 8, 2021 – 24 Teves 5781

4:28 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 5:33 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:00 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: Shemos

Weekly Haftara: Haba’im Yashresh Yaakov (Isaiah 27:6-28:13-29:22-23)

Daf Yomi: Pesachim 48

Mishna Yomit: Ohalos 8:3-4

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 27:1-3

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Chagiga chap. 2 – Hilchos Bechoros chap. 1

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:25 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:41 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 4:46 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevorchim, we bless the new month of Shevat, we do not say Av Harachamim or recite Keyl Moleh Rachamim.

This coming Thursday is Rosh Chodesh Shevat, one day. The molad is Wednesday afternoon, 35 minutes, 3 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute) after 5:00 p.m. (in Jerusalem).

Wednesday evening: At Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Maariv only) one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom.

Thursday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh,half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah from the Ark.. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15), we call four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael), the Ba’al Keriah recites half Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Ark; Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete Lamenatze’ach, the chazzan recites half Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Musaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Birkas Hamazon: In the Grace after Meals we add Ya’aleh VeYavo as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

Kiddush Levana at first opportunity (we usually wait until Motza’ei Shabbos).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.