Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, cross-border financial advisor discusses why investors should consider their financial situations before they try to make more money. Sometimes your portfolio is fine the way it is and the real risk of losing money in the stock market isn’t worth it.

3 Rules of thumb for investing
Remember these 3 guidelines before you invest. Listen to the podcast to find out what they are.

Investing can be particularly challenging for freelancers. Financial writer Miranda Marquit shares the struggle of planning for retirement when you freelance. She also explains why she is the “Indexing Queen.”

 

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
