Photo Credit: Natalie Sopinsky

Natalie opens the show by describing the weddings in Israel how majestic and beautiful they are at night, under the stars, even chilly and wet. Meet Hensha Gansburg who made aliyah 6 months ago from Boca Raton, Florida to Jerusalem where she lives in Beit Tovah Ha’ir a retirement community, kosher, with activities Hensha was looking for, but could not find in Florida. Computer classes, music, history, and more all in the Geula neighborhood – a busy bustling area of the city. Hensha shares her thoughts “if not now, when” and explains she had always wanted to make aliyah…why wait. If you wait, it will never come to be.