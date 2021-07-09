Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie introduces the show by catching us up on her children’s summer activities and remarking on their independence; first guest is Aleeza Bracha from Pardes Chana who tells about her own children’s first summer in Israel and their focus on learning Hebrew. Next up is Chris Buchal, a 35-year old single man living in Portland Oregon, who found out he was Jewish 2 years ago and is making aliyah in August. Chris is a film maker and was exploring sound waves as part of a movie, when he discovered Judaism. Hear his story!