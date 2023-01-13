Photo Credit: Pixabay

G-d created the world. How involved is G-d in the running of the world and the details of my day to day life? This is an important question on a philosophical level, but also very practically effects how I see the details of my life. For better or worse, are they a part of the system of nature that G-d designed or given directly to me by G-d to navigate and grow through?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain greater insights into this all important question: How Involved is G-d in the World?