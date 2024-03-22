Photo Credit: Pixabay

Having enemies that want to annihilate the Jewish people has replayed itself many times over Jewish history. The Purim story is one for celebration as those who wanted to destroy us, are themselves destroyed. Good overcomes evil. We are in the middle of a story that it playing itself out right here and now, evil trying to triumph over good. There are so many lessons from the Purim story that are so relevant right now and insights that we need to learn in order to give us strength and perspective for the challenges of our own times. Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn relevant Secrets Behind The Mask.