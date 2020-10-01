Photo Credit: Shira Gura

It is a new year, and we can have better and higher expectations for ourselves and our lives. Now, we can pretty much write our own script for our own life’s blockbuster ‘movie’, so to speak. Tamar Yonah speaks with Shira Gura, author of Getting unSTUCK: Five Simple Steps to Emotional Well-Being (winner of the 2017 International Book Award in self-help), and most recently The CLEAR Way: Five Simple Steps to Be Mentally Prepared for Anything. She is the creator of two ground-breaking self-help tools that guide people to get clear on what they want to create and get unstuck from what’s holding them back, so they can go on ‘living deliberately’. She also has a weekly podcast called, “Living Deliberately Together’. – every week, – Free! Visit her website at: www.ShiraGura.com or on Facebook: Shira Gura