The Left’s rise to power, the coronavirus, cancel culture, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. How does this all play in the scheme of things when it comes to the Messianic era? Tamar Yonah Speaks with Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz, author and News Feature Articles Writer at www.israel365news.com/author/adam_berkowitz
We use cookies and other technologies to recognize your visits and preferences, as well as to measure and analyze campaigns and traffic. To learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, view our Privacy Policy. By clicking "I Accept" or by using our site, you consent to the use of cookies.OkPrivacy policy