Late News: Innocent civilians will have heeded the order to move. What

is left are terrorists. That’s why we had the tragic accident on Shabbat.

Baruch Dayan Emet.

Why: Risk precious lives in urban warfare. It’s too costly. Flatten the

buildings and bury the terrorists under the rubble.

In: Gaza: Israel kills children and innocent civilians are the headlines . Half

the population are children. Hamas include 17- and 18-year-olds, when in

fact they are the terrorists. Millions of civilians died in World War II

Remember Dresden, Hiroshima and Narasaki? We don’t need Lectures

from the US or UK.

They: March for Gaza, calling Israel its occupier,wWhen in fact we created

the two state solution already in 2005 when all Jews lest the strip and we

even emptied the cemetery and took our dead with us. It was their golden

opportunity, but Gazans chose Hamas.

Two State: Solution for Spain in Catalan, for Quebec in Canada, for

Switzerland in Tyrol, and then you can preach to us.

Our: IDF Officers lead from the from, hence so many high-ranking

casualties.

Shame on: Tel Aviv: Mayor Hulday who is celebrating to promote

tourism, while our troops are fighting and dying and the hostages are not

free.

The Disgrace: Of Eida Chareidis, The anti Zionist conservative Charedi

organisation.

Psam 83: Sums up my feelings+

