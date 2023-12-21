Late News: Innocent civilians will have heeded the order to move. What
is left are terrorists. That’s why we had the tragic accident on Shabbat.
Baruch Dayan Emet.
Why: Risk precious lives in urban warfare. It’s too costly. Flatten the
buildings and bury the terrorists under the rubble.
In: Gaza: Israel kills children and innocent civilians are the headlines . Half
the population are children. Hamas include 17- and 18-year-olds, when in
fact they are the terrorists. Millions of civilians died in World War II
Remember Dresden, Hiroshima and Narasaki? We don’t need Lectures
from the US or UK.
They: March for Gaza, calling Israel its occupier,wWhen in fact we created
the two state solution already in 2005 when all Jews lest the strip and we
even emptied the cemetery and took our dead with us. It was their golden
opportunity, but Gazans chose Hamas.
Two State: Solution for Spain in Catalan, for Quebec in Canada, for
Switzerland in Tyrol, and then you can preach to us.
Our: IDF Officers lead from the from, hence so many high-ranking
casualties.
Shame on: Tel Aviv: Mayor Hulday who is celebrating to promote
tourism, while our troops are fighting and dying and the hostages are not
free.
The Disgrace: Of Eida Chareidis, The anti Zionist conservative Charedi
organisation.
Psam 83: Sums up my feelings+
And: More
I support the slogan: From The River To The Sea – The Walter Bingham File [audio]
Late News: Innocent civilians will have heeded the order to move. What