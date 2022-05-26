Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Rabbi Yishai Fleisher is on the road, finding support for rebuilding Hebron. While in the US he discusses the mass shooting sprees in America, the filming of the Israel Biblical Highway special with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Ambassador David Friedman, the global consciousness of Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day, the memory of the Biblical Isaac – and the surprising reason he was not called God’s servant. Plus: Ben Bresky on Rabbi Shlomo Goren and the Six Day War.