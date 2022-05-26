Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher
Mike Pompeo, Yishai Fleisher and David Friedman at the Tomb of the Patriarch. May 2022.

Rabbi Yishai Fleisher is on the road, finding support for rebuilding Hebron. While in the US he discusses the mass shooting sprees in America, the filming of the Israel Biblical Highway special with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Ambassador David Friedman, the global consciousness of Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day, the memory of the Biblical Isaac – and the surprising reason he was not called God’s servant. Plus: Ben Bresky on Rabbi Shlomo Goren and the Six Day War.

Moshe Herman
Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state and holds dual US/Israeli citizenship. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Boise, Idaho.

