Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israeli police detectives located archeological items thousands of years old in the possession of an Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem, including a Hasmonean coin with the Temple Menorah embossed on it, on the last day of Hanukkah.

Detectives from the Jerusalem District searched on Sunday the home of a resident of the city in his 30s, during which dozens of ancient coins of great archaeological value from various historical periods were found.

Advertisement



The suspect was arrested for questioning and the items were seized and underwent an initial examination by representatives of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Among the items seized were a Hasmonean coin dating from the time of Matityahu Antigonus in the first century BCE with an embossment of the Temple Menorah, a seal ring from the biblical period with an ancient Hebrew inscription, and an oil candle from the Hasmonean period.

The investigation is being conducted by the police in cooperation with the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Citizens committing antiquities-related offenses can face up to five years in prison under Israeli law.