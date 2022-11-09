Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90
Israel Defense Force soldiers in the Sky Rider unit seen during a training drill at the Y'elelim army base on August 05, 2013. (Archive)

An armed IDF combat drone crashed Wednesday night in the Judean desert near the Kfar Ha’Nokdim tourist site, located near the western face of Masada, and just a few minutes’ drive from the northern Negev town of Arad, the IDF said in a statement.

Military forces raced to the site to retrieve the remains of the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) from the area. No casualties were reported.

Israel Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar said in response to the incident that it is expected the IDF will ground all UAVs of that model until the completion of an investigation to be launched following the crash.

