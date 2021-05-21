Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The Arab definition of victory is apparently that they’re not all dead after attacking Israel. All night long, Arabs in Jerusalem, Gaza and other areas celebrated the “victory” they achieved over Israel once the ceasefire was declared. Admittedly, there is a certain lack of satisfaction on the Israeli side that all of Hamas wasn’t completely obliterated and the bodies of our two kidnapped soldiers have not been returned.

Yet in the meantime, as Israelis calmly prepares for Shabbat, Hamas has begun digging out the bodies of their terrorists from the 100 kilometers of destroyed terror tunnels. As of Friday morning, they managed to excavate 23 bodies, and that’s just the beginning.

Advertisement

The IDF estimates that 5 very senior level Hamas terrorists were eliminated, 20 mid to senior level terrorists were killed, and 200 regular terrorists were removed for good, and that Hamas’s terror infrastructure and capabilities were set back years.

Some of the eliminated Hamas terrorists in Operation Guardian of the Walls.
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhen Men Give Birth…
Next articleCabinet Ministers Disappointed with War Gains as Israel, Hamas, Observe Ceasefire
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...