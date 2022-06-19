Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, in Jerusalem, May 13, 2018.

Former White House aides Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were spotted Sunday boarding an El Al flight from Miami to Tel Aviv, Ynet reported.

The politically powerful couple were seen entering the flight’s business class.

Kusher served as a senior adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump during his term in the White House. His wife likewise served as a White House adviser as well.

The reason for the visit by the couple is unclear.

Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov is reportedly on the same flight.

