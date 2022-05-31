Photo Credit: Shufersal Online

One of Israel’s biggest food producers, Osem, has issued a recall for its “Dubonim” snack.

According to the notice, a small portion of “teddy bear” packages were found to have an unusually hard texture and appearance not typical of the product.

“Consumers are asked not to consume the product and are invited to call our consumer service at 1-700-70-76-76 for a replacement of the product,” Osem said in its announcement.

The recall includes all expiration dates up to and including the date of August 22, 2022, of the products listed below:

• Teddy bears 40 g – Barcode: 7290000066264

• Teddy bears case (5×20 g) – Barcode: 7290104504228

• Teddy bears 100 g – Barcode: 7290106578241

• Teddy bears Pizza 40 g – Barcode: 7290106572614

• Teddy bear cream onion 40 g – Barcode: 7290000062242

Osem said it is working to remove the product from store shelves and has updated the Ashkelon District Food Service at Israel’s Health Ministry.

“Osem apologizes for the inconvenience and will continue to work to ensure the quality of its products,” the company said.