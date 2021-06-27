Photo Credit: Yitzhar Spokesperson
The wounded terrorist near Yitzhar. June 25, 2021

An armed terrorist who attempted to infiltrate the Samaria Jewish community of Yitzhar was neutralized by a security officer on Friday before Shabbat.

“A suspect was identified by soldiers at an IDF observation post a short while ago as he was attempting to enter Yitzhar,” said a statement by the IDF.

The terrorist’s knife from the attempted terror attack near Yitzhar. June 25, 2021
Advertisement

The IDF alerted the local security officer that a suspect was trying to infiltrate the community.

The Yitzhar security officer located the suspect, who was armed with a knife, and shot him.

No Israelis were wounded in the incident.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleCoronavirus Cabinet to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions on Sunday
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...