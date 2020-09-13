Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israel’s Health Ministry on Sunday morning reported a new record in the number of critically ill patients from the coronavirus, and now stands at 513. This is the highest number of seriously ill patients since the outbreak of the epidemic in Israel. Out of this group, 130 are on ventilators.

The Health Ministry also reported Sunday morning that 2,651 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. This increased the number of verified infections in Israel to date to 153,217.

On Saturday, results were obtained in 29,484 tests, with the percentage of positive tests at 9%.

The test data and their results are not final and may change in later Health Ministry updates.

The number of currently active patients is 37,482, of whom 1,028 are hospitalized, 513 patients in critical condition, 130 on respirators.

To date, 1,103 people have died from the coronavirus in Israel.