Israel’s Ministry of Immigration and Absorption recorded nearly 60,000 Olim (new immigrants) who made Aliyah to Israel in the passing Jewish year of 5782, setting a two-decade record.

In the last decade, Israel has received about 323,000 new immigrants from around the world.

According to the assessment of the Ministry of Immigration, by the end of 2022, there may be a record number of two decades in the number of immigrants when Israel absorbs over 64,000 new immigrants.

The ministry stated Monday that in the past year it has “worked hard to take in tens of thousands of immigrants who came from Ukraine and its surroundings,” totaling about 40,000.

In addition, Operation Tzur Israel for those waiting in Ethiopia to come to Israel brought about 3,500 immigrants, and by the end of 2022, the number of immigrants will increase to 5,000.

Future trends in immigration to Israel pose a great challenge to the State of Israel, as the rate of immigration will continue and even increase due to geopolitical developments in the countries of the former Soviet Union and the continuation of the war in Ukraine, the Ministry estimates.

In the past Jewish year, 10 local authorities led in the reception of new immigrants. The leading cities were Tel Aviv with 6,327 new immigrants, Haifa with 6,182 immigrants, Netanya with 6,069, Jerusalem with approximately 4,300 immigrants, followed by Bat Yam, Ashdod, Rishon Lezion, Nahariya, Ashkelon, and Beer Sheva.

About 47% of the Olim emigrated in the past year from Russia. 25% of them came from Ukraine. Only 6% came from the US, 4% came from France, and a similar number came from Latin America. Two percent of all immigrants came from Ethiopia, and another 12% came from various countries.

According to the data from the Ministry of Immigration, 63% of the immigrants are of working age, which is a significant boost to the Israeli economy. About 27% of immigrants are between the ages of 18-35. Another 21% are between the ages of 36-50. 15% are between the ages of 51-65.

In the last decade, about 14,000 doctors and health system workers made Aliyah, “who were an anchor for the health system, especially during the Corona period, and continue to strengthen the system even today.”

Similarly, in the last decade, approximately 11,500 teaching workers immigrated to Israel and “who continue to give of themselves for the future generation of the State of Israel”. The field of science and research was also enriched by about 9,000 researchers and scientists. About 25,000 engineers arrived.

Minister of Immigration and Absorption Penina Tamano Shata stated that “we are marking two record-breaking years of immigration to Israel, when from the previous Rosh Hashanah to the current one, close to 60,000 new immigrants in the State of Israel will celebrate with us.”

“I wish all the people of Israel a fruitful and successful Rosh Hashanah, and I pray that next year we will celebrate here with tens of thousands more new immigrants in the built Jerusalem,” she added.