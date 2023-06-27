Photo Credit: IDF

An IDF fighter was killed by gunfire in a training accident overnight Tuesday, during an exercise that took place at the Paratroopers Air Base in southern Israel. The military police are investigating the incident. The soldier’s family was notified.

The serious accident happened during an exercise of a company of the 202nd Paratroopers Battalion, as part of “War Week.” The soldier was hit from a distance of about 250 meters. He was the standard bearer, whose role was to mark the force that was firing as part of an encirclement maneuver, on its way to attack its targets.

The exercise was carried out under the direct supervision of the deputy battalion commander and the company commander.

Preliminary findings suggest the soldier was well marked with a light and there was no reason to mistake his presence there and his role.