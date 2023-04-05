Photo Credit: IDF
Israel Defense Forces troops conduct counter-terrorism operations in Judea and Samaria, Jan. 23, 2023.

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was wounded by gunfire early on Wednesday morning during an operation in Beit Ummar, located near Hebron in Judea.

According to the military, the soldier received medical treatment on the scene and was evacuated to the hospital.

Advertisement


Forces were searching the area for suspects, said the IDF.

During the mission, a violent disturbance erupted in which Palestinian burned tires and threw rocks and explosives at troops. At one point, terrorists opened fire on the soldiers, who returned fire, according to the military.

The incident comes after three Israeli soldiers were injured after being run over by terrorists on Saturday night near Beit Ummar.

On Tuesday morning, two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a terrorist stabbing near Rishon LeZion in central Israel.

Civilians on the scene subdued the Palestinian attacker from Hebron, who has since been transferred to authorities for questioning, according to police.

The attack took place at the Tzrifin Junction, near the entrance to a military base. The wounded soldiers were evacuated to the Shamir Medical Center.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleOhio Teen Arrested for Alleged Threat Against New York Synagogue
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR