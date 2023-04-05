Photo Credit: IDF

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was wounded by gunfire early on Wednesday morning during an operation in Beit Ummar, located near Hebron in Judea.

According to the military, the soldier received medical treatment on the scene and was evacuated to the hospital.

Advertisement





Forces were searching the area for suspects, said the IDF.

במהלך הפרת הסדר לוחם צה”ל נפצע כתוצאה מירי לעבר הכוח. הלוחמים הגיבו בירי.

הלוחם קיבל טיפול רפואי בשטח ופונה להמשך קבלת טיפול בבית חולים. משפחתו עודכנה. כוחות צה”ל סורקים במרחב אחר חשודים — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 5, 2023

During the mission, a violent disturbance erupted in which Palestinian burned tires and threw rocks and explosives at troops. At one point, terrorists opened fire on the soldiers, who returned fire, according to the military.

The incident comes after three Israeli soldiers were injured after being run over by terrorists on Saturday night near Beit Ummar.

On Tuesday morning, two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a terrorist stabbing near Rishon LeZion in central Israel.

Civilians on the scene subdued the Palestinian attacker from Hebron, who has since been transferred to authorities for questioning, according to police.

The attack took place at the Tzrifin Junction, near the entrance to a military base. The wounded soldiers were evacuated to the Shamir Medical Center.