Photo Credit: Courtesy

Osnat Lubrani, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, on Friday issued a statement saying, “As we try to understand the evolving situation in different parts of the country, I wanted to express our solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

The UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (RCO) coordinates the efforts of the UN Country Team operating in Ukraine to ensure efficient and effective assistance to the country, and the RC is the representative of the Secretary-General in bringing together different UN agencies, funds, and programs.

Advertisement



Lubrani assumed her duties in Ukraine in July 2018, after serving as the UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of Fiji. She is the daughter of the late Uri Lubrani, Israel’s last ambassador to Tehran (until 1978) and coordinator for government operations in Lebanon until the Israeli withdrawal in 2000.

Osnat Lubrani tweeted on Friday: “We express our solidarity with the Ukrainian people. UN and partners are here to support the most vulnerable civilians with critical humanitarian relief, regardless of who or where they are.”

She also stated:

The United Nations and our humanitarian partners are committed to staying and delivering. We are here to support the people exhausted by years of conflict and we are prepared to respond in case of any increase in humanitarian needs. Humanitarian assistance is guided by the four principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. Our aim is always to provide the most vulnerable civilians with critical humanitarian relief supplies and services, regardless of who or where they are. We remind all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.