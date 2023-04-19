Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/FLASH90

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Transport Minister Miri Regev have formulated a significant budget for the development of roads in Binyamin Council in Samaria, in collaboration with the head of Binyamin Council, Israel Gantz. This is an unprecedented budgetary investment in Judea and Samaria’s road infrastructure, based on plans prepared in recent years. Smotrich is involved in the plan as both Finance Minister and Adjunct Minister in charge of Judea and Samaria in the Defense Ministry.

The most expensive and significant project in the new plan is the expansion of Route 60 from the entrance to Jerusalem at the Pisgat Ze’ev-Hizma junction through Shaar Binyamin, Ofra, and Eli to the Rehelim intersection. The road will be widened to 3 lanes in each direction with one lane in each direction dedicated to public transportation.

Transport Minister Regev has diverted sharply from the path of her predecessor, Labor Chairperson MK Merav Michaeli, who vowed not to spend a penny on roads in the liberated territories.

The Route 60 project is budgeted for more than a billion shekel, and in addition, Highway 45, which is planned to connect Kochav Ya’akov to Atarot (via Qalandia) will be budgeted for NIS 300 million.

According to Binyamin Council, Highway 45 will shorten the road from eastern Binyamin to Route 443 which is the alternative approach to Jerusalem from the flatlands. The new highway is in the final stages of planning, and construction is expected to start soon.

Route 465 from the British Police Station intersection to the Ofarim intersection of Route 446 will also be budgeted for expansion. And a budget will also be allocated for the detailed planning of a road that will connect the settlements of Gush Talmonim to Route 443.

Binyamin Council Head Israel Gantz thanked the new government which he called a friend of the settlement endeavor, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ministers Smotrich and Regev. He added: “We are in the midst of a historic moment. The State of Israel takes responsibility for Judea and Samaria and this is reflected in an investment the likes of which has not been seen since the establishment of the settlement movement.”