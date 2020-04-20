Photo Credit: COLlive

Rebbetzin Faiga Korenblit, a longtime resident of Flatbush, passed away on the 24th of Nissan, Shabbos afternoon, Parshas Shemini, 5780. She was 96.

Rebbetzin Korenblit, who miraculously survived the horrors of the Holocaust, lived in Crown Heights in the 1950’s.

Her parents, the famous Rav of Geivitz-Uzhgorod, Harav Aharon and Rochel Felberman, were murdered by the Nazis along with most of her siblings and their families. She survived along with her brother Reb Mordechai Felberman.

Her illustrious parents were from the great Chassidic dynasties of Chust, Nadvorn, Premishlan, Rupshits and Lizensk.

Today, there is a Chabad Shliach in her parents’ Shul in Uzhgorod, Ukraine.

She married the late Rabbi Avrohom Yitzchok Korenblit Z”L in the early 1950’s.

With the Bracha and approval of the Rebbe, they moved to Brooklyn’s Flatbush section in the 1960’s and they were of the first Lubavitch families in the neighborhood.

Rabbi Korenblit worked in the United Lubavitcher Yeshivos on Bedford and Dean and later Ocean Parkway. Rebbetzin Korenblit was active with the Yeshiva women’s auxiliaries and fundraising groups. She attended all the bi-annual major fundraising dinners of the ULY.

In 1970, she began to be very active in the Ohel Moshe Chevra Thilim Lubavitch Shul as the Rebbetzin.

As a longtime resident in Flatbush, she was active with the Rebbe’s Mivtzoim and was loved by all.

For over 45 years people would consult with her and eagerly asked to receive her Brachos, which she would give generously.

She was a strong-minded, wonderful woman with a tremendous love for Yiddishkeit, while always very warm and approachable.

Rebbetzin Korenblit anxiously yearned for and awaited the arrival of Moshiach.

She is survived by her children, Rabbi Ari Korenblit (Manhattan, NY), Chaya Basha Zahler (Monsey, NY), Rabbi Moshe Chaim Korenblit (Crown Heights), Rabbi Mordechai Heshy Korenblit (Flatbush) and Chana Posner (Boston, Mass.) and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild, many of whom are Shluchim and active in the Rebbe’s Mivtzoim.

The levaya took place on Sunday, passing by 770 at 1:15 PM.

