Photo Credit: IDF

Forces from the IDF and the Border Police destroyed the home of the terrorist Osama Tawil overnight in the Rafidia neighborhood of Shechem (Nablus).

The terrorist carried out the deadly shooting attack together with another terrorist on October 11, 2022, during which a Givati infantry patrol soldier, First Sergeant Ido Baruch, was killed. The task was given to Baruch’s friends in Sayeret Golani.

תיעוד: צה”ל הרס את בית המחבל שהרג את הלוחם עידו ברוך ז”ל מי שהיו שותפים למבצע הריסת בית המחבל בשכם הם חבריו של עידו ברוך ז”ל מסיירת גבעתיhttps://t.co/hXNjb9ykUB@sapirlipkin pic.twitter.com/iFzHHcnfMa — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) June 15, 2023

During the activity, shooting was heard in the area and terrorists shot at the IDF forces, causing damage to military vehicles. The soldiers responded with dispersion tools as well as shooting at the armed terrorists. Injuries were detected among the attackers.

In addition, other terrorists threw explosives, shot fireworks and threw Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.

There were no casualties reported to Israeli forces.