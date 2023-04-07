Photo Credit: Sderot Municipality

Gaza terrorists launched rocket attacks against Israel about an hour after midnight on Thursday night into Friday morning. Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted the rockets that were heading to populated areas.

The attack came as Israeli fighter pilots were bombarding multiple terrorist positions in the enclave in retaliation for a barrage of rocket fire launched at southern Israel on Wednesday night, while Jewish residents were sitting at seder celebrating the first night of the Passover holiday.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren was triggered in the southern border towns of Karmia and Netiv Ha’Asara, sending residents racing to their bomb shelters.

A few minutes later, a second and then a third Red Alert siren was triggered in the Jewish communities of Ibim and Nir Am, as well as in the city of Sderot and the Ashkelon Coast.

About an hour after the third attack, a fourth rocket attack was launched, triggering a Red Alert rocket siren in the town of Nirim.

Many southern Israeli residents had already resolved to spend the night in their safe spaces in anticipation of a possible rocket attack.

“Good night and happy holidays,” the Sderot municipality wrote in a message to city residents. “In the last hour, the IDF attacked in the Gaza Strip and immediately after that, shots were fired at the city that triggered the alarm. So far, no injuries have been reported to the municipality as a result of the shooting, but there is a slightly injured person who was injured while running to a protected area.

“We ask you to obey the instructions of the Home Front Command, enter the protected area during an alarm and stay there for 10 minutes. The fragments of the rockets and interceptors are dangerous, so it is important not to leave the protected area after hearing the sound of the explosion. The municipality and the Husan center are available to you 24/7 at the number 8516*.

“We will update as needed. Hoping for a quiet night, Sderot Municipality”

The military arm of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) terrorist organization took responsibility for the rocket fire aimed at Netiv Ha’Asara, according to Arab sources.