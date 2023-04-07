Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Israel’s high-level Security Cabinet adjourned shortly after 1:00 am Friday morning after a marathon session held to determine a response to a massive barrage of rockets fired within the past 24 hours at northern Israel from Lebanon and at southern Israel from Gaza.

“The Security Cabinet made a series of decisions, all of which were based on the recommendations of the IDF and the security services, in response to the firing at the citizens of Israel in both the north and the south,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement after the meeting.

“Israel’s response, tonight and in the future, will exact a heavy price,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added, but provided no details on what that might be.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant added in a separate statement, “The security establishment is highly prepared in all sectors to face the various possibilities; we will know how to act against any threat.”