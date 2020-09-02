Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein / TPS

At least two people were hurt at around 8:15 am Wednesday morning in a terrorist ramming attack at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria.

The IDF said in a statement, “a terrorist tried to run over an IDF fighter and a policeman operating in the area, and then got out of his vehicle with a knife drawn. As a result of the crash, the IDF fighter and a policeman were lightly injured and evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital.

“A police officer responded by firing and the terrorist was neutralized,” the IDF spokesperson said.

The terrorist was subsequently reported by police to be in serious condition. The two victims were treated at the scene and then taken by Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel to Beilinson Medical Center.

In response to the incident, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, “Samaria residents embrace and strengthen both the IDF soldiers and the security forces together with all of the people of Israel.

“When the government withdraws from sovereignty and stutters about its grip on our country, it’s no wonder that that the terrorists of the Palestinian Authority gain courage and set out to harm soldiers and civilians. Only a determined stand on our right to the land will bring calm and quiet,” Dagan added.

