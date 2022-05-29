Photo Credit: Doug Ducey / Twitter profile
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey arrived in Israel on Jerusalem Day for talks with political and business leaders in the Jewish State.

Advertisement

Ducey landed Sunday morning at Ben Gurion International Airport, accompanied by the heads of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Arizona Commerce Authority.

Ducey’s meetings are set to focus on trade, water and border security, according to his spokesperson C.J. Karamargin.

Arizona faces many issues similar to those in Israel due to the state’s dry, arid climate, and its porous southern border with Mexico.

The governor has spent the past seven years in office strengthening his state’s ties with the Jewish State.

Another Prominent Visitor Arrives on Jerusalem Day
In addition to Ducey, 47-year-old actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrived in his private jet on Sunday to attend the wedding of a friend Sunday evening at Soho House in Yafo (Jaffa).

This is DiCaprio’s third visit to the Jewish State.

He plans to attend the wedding of Israeli-born American actor and filmmaker Danny A. Abeckaser, a close friend, to a 21-year-old Instagram model from Be’er Sheva.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEstimated 50,000 Flag-Waving Israelis March to Western Wall on Jerusalem Day
Next articleNYC Councilmember Cuts 50K in Funding to CUNY Over Antisemitism
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...