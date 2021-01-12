Photo Credit: WH.gov

President Donald Trump signed an emergency declaration on Monday to provide security for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The declaration provides supplemental federal law enforcement assistance to Washington DC from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to a report by NBC News.

The decision to sign the declaration came in the wake of an alert by the FBI warning of plans for “armed” nationwide protests beginning next week and continuing through Inauguration Day.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to one law enforcement official quoted by The Associated Press.