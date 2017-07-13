Photo Credit: AlephBeta

The midrash tells us that Pinchas, the title character of this parsha, and Eliyahu, the prophet of Kings, are one and the same. In this week’s parsha video, Rabbi Fohrman compares these two characters and asks, what does it mean to be zealous for God?

Video:

 
Advertisement

 

This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.

For more on Pinchas, see https://goo.gl/55aQjx
Link to last week see https://goo.gl/5AJKwN

Want More?
Join our growing community: https://goo.gl/xv0UbG
Help us grow and support what we do: https://goo.gl/NRLN3d
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Aleph.Beta.Academy
Follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/Alephbeta123

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLiberals Still Slow To Recognize Anti-Semitism On The Left
Rabbi David Fohrman
Rabbi David Fohrman is the dean of Aleph Beta Academy. He has taught at Johns Hopkins University, and was a lead writer and editor for ArtScroll's Talmud translation project. Aleph Beta creates videos to help people experience Torah in way that is relevant and meaningful to them. for more videos, visit: alephbeta.org.
Loading Facebook Comments ...