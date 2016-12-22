Parshas VaYeshev







CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

December 23, 2016 – 23 Kislev 5777

4:15 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 5:20 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 5:46 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: VaYeshev

Weekly Haftara: Koh Amar (Amos 2:6-3:8)

Daf Yomi: Bava Metzia 88

Mishna Yomit: Ma’aser Sheni 5;9-10

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 90:21-23

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Kidush Ha’Chodesh chap. 6-8

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:22 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 7:17 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:36 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 4:33 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevarchim. We bless the new month of Teves. Rosh Chodesh is one day, Friday. The molad is Thursday evening, 8 minutes and 6 Chalakim (a chelek is 1/18th of a minute) after 4:00 p.m. (in Jerusalem).

This Motza’ei Shabbos is the first night of Chanukah. We light Chanukah candles each night for the next eight nights – increasing the number of candles according to the number of days. We make the following blessings upon lighting: Lehadlik Ner Shel Chanukah and She’asah Nissim, and on the first night, Shehecheyanu. We add Al Hanissim to our Shemoneh Esreh in all our prayers and in Birkas Hamazon.

The order for every day of Chanukah is as follows: in the Shemoneh Esreh and Birkas Hamazon we say Al Hanissim (we do not say Tachanun or E-l Erech Appayim), whole Hallel followed by half Kaddish (except for the two days of Rosh Chodesh, when we say whole Kaddish and Musaf). We then read from the Torah, beginning in Bamidbar (7:1), Parashas Naso, each day the first two Aliyos from the Nasi of that day. The third Aliya is from the Nasi of the following day. On the eighth day, the third Aliya concludes in the beginning of Parashas Beha’aloscha (Bamidbar 8:4), half Kaddish, no Yehi Ratzon. After the Torah reading we say Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, we omit Lamenatze’ach and at the usual conclusion of tefilla we add Mizmor Shir Chanukas Habayis.

This coming Thursday evening is Rosh Chodesh Teves, at Maariv we add ya’aleh v’yavo. If one forgot he need not repeat, at Maariv only. For Shacharis see next week’s luach.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.

Rabbi Yaakov Klass

About the Author: Rabbi Yaakov Klass, rav of Congregation K’hal Bnei Matisyahu in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is Torah Editor of The Jewish Press. He can be contacted at yklass@jewishpress.com.

