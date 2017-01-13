Beyond the Matrix – Indifference, Suffering, and Mourning [audio]







Photo Credit: Rod Bryant & Ira Michaelson



Ira and Rod are joined by their new frequent guest Jerry Gordon to discuss the possible trigger of events like the Ft. Lauderdale Airport attack, and the Armon Netziv ramming incident.

Beyond the Matrix 10Jan2017 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

