web analytics
January 12, 2017 / 14 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Beyond the Matrix – Indifference, Suffering, and Mourning [audio]


Latest update: January 12th, 2017
Printer-Ready Page Layout
ira-rod-together-with-books

Photo Credit: Rod Bryant & Ira Michaelson


Ira and Rod are joined by their new frequent guest Jerry Gordon to discuss the possible trigger of events like the Ft. Lauderdale Airport attack, and the Armon Netziv ramming incident.

Beyond the Matrix 10Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
United Nations Security Council Chamber
(Even More Horrific) Anti-Israel UNSC Resolution Expected

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/beyond-the-matrix/beyond-the-matrix-indifference-suffering-and-mourning-audio/2017/01/13/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: