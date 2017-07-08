Photo Credit: pixabay

This week, Heather’s schmoozes with the founder of My Internet Buzz, Devorah Benarroch, who has scoured internet for practical advice on DIETING over the Summer. HINT: Fill up your water bottle and get ready to mooove!

DISCLAIMER: Dieting tips shared on this show are for discussion purposes only, and not medical advice. CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE BEGINNING ANY DIET.

If indulging in ice cream and sumptuous summer picnics doesn’t bring on enough of those guilty feelings, how about the guilt that parents everywhere feel about those moments (maybe days? weeks?) when our parenting is less than stellar!? Check out what author and founder of the website JewishMOM.com, Chana Jenny Weisberg, has to say about the guilt we may feel if we’re “flunking summer vacation.” She knows our struggles to make this the best summer – even the best LIFE ever – for our kids, and she has some great insights and advice for letting go of parenting guilt and just enjoying those long summer days with our children.

Rounding out this week’s show is a visit from chef Ahuva Staum, founder of Wish-It-Dish-It catering. Ahuva is sharing a bunch of great recipes and prep tips for your summertime Shabbat menu. It’s a cool change from a Shabbat table full of piping hot food – thanks Ahuva!

CONTACT INFO FOR THIS WEEK’S SHOW GUESTS:

DEVORAH BENARROCH

Email: myinternetbuzz@gmail.com

Website: myinternetbuzz.strikingly.com

Facebook: myinternetbuzz

CHANA JENNY WEISBERG

Website: JewishMOM.com

AHUVA STAUM

Website: widicaterIng.com

LINKS to AHUVA STAUM’S RECIPES ON THIS SHOW:

www.widicatering.com/portfolio/summ…habbat-dishes/

The Modern Jewish Home 05July2017 – PODCAST