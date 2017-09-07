“Refreshing!”
“Crazy!”
“So funny, you need to make sure you are wearing diapers before listening!”
These are just some of the things people are saying about Andrea Simantov’s new show called, “Pull Up a Chair”.
Andrea is a mom who lives in Jerusalem and shares her almost ‘Lucille Ball’ antic-filled life at the mic, just for you! Pull up a chair and relax with something nice and comforting to drink, but don’t spit it out laughing when you hear this show.
And share, share, share!
Advertisement
Pull Up a Chair 06Sept2017 – PODCAST
Advertisement