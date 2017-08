Photo Credit: Avi Yamini for IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

Last week Gadi ranted over a decision by the New South Wales Waverley City Council to deny a building application for a synagogue because it ‘might be’ a terrorist target. Well, public outcry has reversed that decision and Gadi got to interview the man behind much of the activism that led to that. Today we have Avi Yemini live from Australia!

The Danger Zone 14Aug2017 – PODCAST