Photo Credit: Gadi Adelman

16 years ago today the worst terror attack in history took place and so much of the truth has yet to come out. What has become known as the “28 pages” which until recently has been classified is finally starting to be declassified. Gadi talks about the Saudi connection and the lawsuit in NY against the Saudi Government in this 9/11 special.

The Danger Zone 11Sept2017 – PODCAST