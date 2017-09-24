Photo Credit: Yad Sarah / Frenkel Emergency Medical Center

The new Frenkel Emergency Medical Center has just opened at the Yad Sarah Center in Jerusalem, staffed with a field specialist in each of three departments: Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Gynecology.

The center, donated by international businessman and chairman of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) Aaron Frenkel in memory of his parents, R. Chaim and Fruma, z’l, is located inside the Yad Sarah House itself, near Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

In what appears to be handshake between the two institutions, the medical imaging department, treatment rooms, laboratory and other facilities at the Frenkel Emergency Medical Center will be operated by members of the Shaare Zedek medical faculty.

“It all starts and ends with good people who are devoted to the public,” Frenkel said in dedicating the new center. “It is our hope that this place will become a leader and model in the quality of service that it provides to the public. Better service. Service with heart. With generosity and warmth. We want this medical center to become a guiding light to others in the field of medicine.”