Jerusalem Municipality Posting Security Barriers along Armon Hanatziv Promenade
The Jerusalem municipality has begun a project to install stone barriers along the promenade of Armon Hanatziv in the neighborhood of East Talpiot, where on Sunday an Arab terrorist rammed his semi-trailer into a crowd of IDF soldiers, killing four, News 0404 reported Tuesday morning.
The stone barriers will prevent heavy vehicles from climbing on the sidewalk.
The municipality has erected a metal fence along the sidewalk as a temporary measure.David Israel
About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.
If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.
Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.
If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.
- Wordpress / Spot.IM