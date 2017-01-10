web analytics
January 10, 2017 / 12 Tevet, 5777
Dept. of Barn Doors

Jerusalem Municipality Posting Security Barriers along Armon Hanatziv Promenade

Workers putting up a fence at the site of Sunday's terror attack at Armon Hanatziv Promenade in Jerusalem

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90


The Jerusalem municipality has begun a project to install stone barriers along the promenade of Armon Hanatziv in the neighborhood of East Talpiot, where on Sunday an Arab terrorist rammed his semi-trailer into a crowd of IDF soldiers, killing four, News 0404 reported Tuesday morning.

The stone barriers will prevent heavy vehicles from climbing on the sidewalk.

The municipality has erected a metal fence along the sidewalk as a temporary measure.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.


