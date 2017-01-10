Jerusalem Municipality Posting Security Barriers along Armon Hanatziv Promenade

Dept. of Barn Doors



Workers putting up a fence at the site of Sunday's terror attack at Armon Hanatziv Promenade in Jerusalem

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90



The Jerusalem municipality has begun a project to install stone barriers along the promenade of Armon Hanatziv in the neighborhood of East Talpiot, where on Sunday an Arab terrorist rammed his semi-trailer into a crowd of IDF soldiers, killing four, News 0404 reported Tuesday morning.

The stone barriers will prevent heavy vehicles from climbing on the sidewalk.

The municipality has erected a metal fence along the sidewalk as a temporary measure.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: