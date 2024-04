Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

MK Boaz Bismuth and activists protest against United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) outside their offices in Jerusalem, April 9, 2024, demanding they be expelled from Israel.

UNRWA employees in Gaza took active part in the October 7th massacre and kidnappings. UNRWA teachers, teach antisemitism in UNRWA schools.

Advertisement