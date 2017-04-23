Photo Credit: Fatah Facebook page

By Itamar Marcus, Maurice Hirsch, and Yocheved T. Kolchin

After PMW informed the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London that its broadcast of a film honoring Palestinian terrorist Marwan Barghouti may be in violation of British law, the hotel has cancelled today’s scheduled screening

Advertisement

After the release of PMW’s bulletin earlier today exposing that the Palestinian Mission in the UK had changed the venue of its Marwan Barghouti film screening to the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, PMW contacted the hotel directly to bring its manager’s attention to the potential consequences of hosting such an event.

A letter from PMW’s legal director Maurice Hirsch noted that Marwan Barghouti is a convicted terrorist responsible for the murder of 5 people. The letter further asserted that hosting an event glorifying such a terrorist could result in “potentially criminal repercussions,” in accordance with the Terrorism Act of 2006, which prohibits the glorification of acts of terrorism as incitement.

When PMW called the Copthorne Tara again later this afternoon, a representative for the hotel confirmed that the event had been canceled.