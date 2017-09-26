Photo Credit: TPS

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman lamented Tuesday’s vicious “cruel and evil brutality of unprovoked terrorism” at the community of Har Adar on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where three security officers lost their lives and a fourth was left with serious wounds. “We pray for the victims and their families,” Friedman said.

Once again, Israelis confront the cruel and evil brutality of unprovoked terrorism. We pray for the victims at Har Adar and their families. — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) September 26, 2017