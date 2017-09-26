Photo Credit: TPS
Entrance to Har Adar following the terror attack. Sept. 26, 2017

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman lamented Tuesday’s vicious “cruel and evil brutality of unprovoked terrorism” at the community of Har Adar on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where three security officers lost their lives and a fourth was left with serious wounds. “We pray for the victims and their families,” Friedman said.

