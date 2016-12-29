Yuval Rotem Replaces Dore Gold as Foreign Ministry Director
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that Yuval Rotem has replaced former Director-General Dore Gold as leader of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Good luck, @Yuval_Rotem! https://t.co/ejwjhSAyds— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 29, 2016
Rotem, 57, is a career diplomat who has previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Australia and to New Zealand, and as the Consul-General in Los Angeles.
He has also served as chief of staff at the Foreign Ministry as well.Hana Levi Julian
About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.
Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.
If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.
- Wordpress / Spot.IM