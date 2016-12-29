Yuval Rotem Replaces Dore Gold as Foreign Ministry Director

Yuval Rotem has experience as an ambassador and as a chief of staff at the Foreign Ministry.



Yuval Rotem tours a building site in Efrat with Regional Council Chairman Oded Revivi.

Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that Yuval Rotem has replaced former Director-General Dore Gold as leader of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rotem, 57, is a career diplomat who has previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Australia and to New Zealand, and as the Consul-General in Los Angeles.

He has also served as chief of staff at the Foreign Ministry as well.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

