Photo Credit: British Foreign Office
Murdered British Student Hannah Bladon

The DailyMail published a report on Sunday, detailing how the terrorist who murdered British exchange student Hannah Bladon on a Jerusalem train, will receive a monthly salary from the Palestinian Authority of 800 British pounds, or approximately 3775 NIS.

The UK sends over 25 million British pounds each year in foreign aid to the Palestinian Authority, a percentage of which is directed to Islamic terrorists and their families.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s spokesman, Ofir Gendelman, tweeted, “Not only didn’t PA president Abbas condemn Hannah Bladon’s murder, but he’ll reward the Palestinian attacker who did it with a monthly salary.”

